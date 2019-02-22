Gianvito Rossi’s Exquisite New Jewelry Shoes Would Be Perfect for Oscar Night

With the Oscars just two days away, fashion fans are already making bets about which actresses will take home the best-dressed awards on the red carpet.

While most celebrities choose long gowns for Tinseltown’s biggest night, there’s always a big footwear moment or two.

And at Gianvito Rossi’s fall ’19 presentation today at Milan Fashion Week, there were some exquisite statement jewelry shoes that would be showstoppers at the Academy Awards or any big red carpet event.

The designer – who will be on stage at FN’s upcoming CEO Summit — showed the three limited-edition styles in museum-style cases in his showroom. They featured brown diamond briolettes, African rubies and round brilliant diamonds. All were on chains that wrapped around the ankle and can be converted to necklaces. (The shoes will only be available for custom order at select Gianvito Rossi boutiques.)

As a whole, the designer’s presentation’s theme centered around the idea of a glamorous masked ball, which conjured up thoughts of “Eyes Wide Shut” and the famous Rothschild Surrealist Ball.

Gianvito Rossi’s black lace and patent bunny sandals. CREDIT: Andrea Pugiotto

Rossi’s pick for his favorite shoe in the collection? Black and gold mirror sandals with a transparent rubber platform.

“It’s about the idea of a platform without actually having one [in a traditional sense],” the designer said of the style. “The rubber is a little soft so it’s perfect for dancing.”

Gianvito Rossi black and gold mirror sandals with a transparent rubber platform. CREDIT: Andrea Pugiotto

Rossi has always been known for his strong pumps, like the gold style with leather and Plexi detailing that Amal Clooney stepped out in for Meghan Markle’s baby shower just this week.

One pump that stood out for fall was a black suede and satin look with crystals — another style that would shine on any red carpet or the street.