Everything You Need to Know About Paris Men’s Fashion Week

As Paris Men’s Fashion Week gets into full swing, here’s a look at the hot shows, cool collaborations and memorable shoe moments.
Heron Preston Takes Off
Heron Preston got the week off to a flying start, collaborating with both Nike and Ugg. The buzzy designer unveiled a redesign of the Swoosh’ Huarache style. Preston teamed with Ugg — a brand that has already collaborated with Y/Project, Jeremy Scott and others — on two boots and a low top. His show set was based on an airport security check zone complete with body scanners and metal detectors.
Fumito Ganryu Goes Kawaii
The Japanese designer made waves with the second collaboration of the day — shearling ankle boots and closed-toe sandals in partnership with sneaker label Suicoke. Some of the styles came styled with cute Kawaii pom-pom socks.
Sankuanz Gets Into the Shoe Game
Last season, designer Shangguan Zhe bowed sneakers in collaboration with Puma. This time around, he’s launched his own, including chunky black and white styles inspired by killer whales. The overall theme of the show? Diving. And there was some rather dangerous looking finger jewelry that riffed off the idea of protection.
