Everything You Need to Know About Paris Men’s Fashion Week

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
heron preston, paris fashion week men's, january 2019
Heron Preston's Nike collab sneakers shown on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men's Jan. 15.
CREDIT: Heron Preston

As Paris Men’s Fashion Week gets into full swing, here’s a look at the hot shows, cool collaborations and memorable shoe moments.

Heron Preston Takes Off

Heron Preston got the week off to a flying start, collaborating with both Nike and Ugg. The buzzy designer unveiled a redesign of the Swoosh’ Huarache style. Preston teamed with Ugg — a brand that has already collaborated with Y/Project, Jeremy Scott and others — on two boots and a low top. His show set was based on an airport security check zone complete with body scanners and metal detectors.

heron preston, fall 2019, runway, pfw
A detail show of a boot shown at Heron Preston’s fall ’19 show.
CREDIT: Heron Preston

Fumito Ganryu Goes Kawaii

The Japanese designer made waves with the second collaboration of the day — shearling ankle boots and closed-toe sandals in partnership with sneaker label Suicoke. Some of the styles came styled with cute Kawaii pom-pom socks.

Fumito Ganryu, PFW, men's, fashion week
A model in Fumito Ganryu’s fall ’19 show wears pom-pom socks under closed-toed sandals.
CREDIT: Dominique Maitre/Shutterstock

Sankuanz Gets Into the Shoe Game

Last season, designer Shangguan Zhe bowed sneakers in collaboration with Puma. This time around, he’s launched his own, including chunky black and white styles inspired by killer whales. The overall theme of the show? Diving. And there was some rather dangerous looking finger jewelry that riffed off the idea of protection.

Sankuanz, finger jewelry, fall 2019, paris fashion week
A model shows off finger jewelry at Sankuanz’s fall ’19 show.
CREDIT: CAROLINE BLUMBERG/Shutterstock

