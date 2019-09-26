Sign up for our newsletter today!

After Meghan Markle Wore Brother Vellies’ Huaraches, Here’s How Mexico’s Artisans Will Benefit

By Katie Abel
Meghan Markle
When it comes to celebrity endorsements, Meghan Markle is one of the few people who really drives sales.

So it’s no surprise that when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Brother Vellies’ traditional Mexican huarache flats this week — during her royal tour with Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa — Brother Vellies immediately sold out of the style. (It retails for under $200 and is crafted in Michoacán, México.)

Meghan Markle, brother vellies, huaraches, brown leather flats,
A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Brother Vellies shoes.
Today at Paris Fashion Week, Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James said Markle’s stamp of approval is hugely significant for her brand. More than that, she said it will create vital interest around Mexican artisans and their craft. “When women support fashion that is actually made in the country where it comes from, that’s a big thing. We’re sold out, and other companies are selling huaraches too. That will benefit the artisans in Mexico,” the designer said.

aurora james
Aurora James was the cover star of FN’s Women in Power issue in 2018.
The former actress has worn the same Brother Vellies style before. She picked the look in July for a casual outing to a polo match in Wokingham, U.K., alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Markle seems to be intent on using her fashion influence to do good. This month, she made an appearance in London on the eve of fashion week to launch her Smart Set capsule fashion collection in collaboration with the charity Smart Works and major British fashion purveyors. She has joined forces with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis department store, Jigsaw and designer Misha Nonoo, the friend who is credited with introducing Markle to Prince Harry, to create the Smart Set collection of classic workwear options, including a white shirt, trousers, a blazer, a dress and a large leather bag.

meghan markle, j.crew shirt, jean jacket, huaraches, brother vellies shoe, celebrity style, madewell jacket, purse, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 24 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Brother Vellies,  in Cape Town, South Africa
The designer, who has been at the forefront of ethical sourcing from the beginning, showed an oyster shell heel and a new version of her tire sandal, crafted in Kenya.

