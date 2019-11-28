Marie Laffont’s Debut Footwear Collection Features Chic and Wearable Derby Shoes

The footwear scene has a new name you’re going to want to remember: Marie Laffont. The designer debuted her first solo collection on Wednesday in New York.

The collection was showcased at the Richard Taittinger Gallery in New York, where real women modeled Laffont’s colorful derby shoe designs. The shoes, which retail for $690 on Marielaffont.com, were designed in New York and handcrafted in Italy.

Styles from Marie Laffont’s debut collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

The classic silhouette comes in seven colorways, mixing patterns such as cheetah and stripes with materials including glitter, leather and suede. The models walking the runway were styled by designer Andre Walker, who dressed the women in iconic pieces from his own apparel collections.

Styles from Marie Laffont’s debut collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Laffont nurtured her love for fashion at school in Paris, where she even studied under Pierre Hardy. She then went on to work as a designer for Christian Louboutin and Sonia Rykiel, before striking out on her own.

“After 13 years of working at other shoe brands, I decided to create my own brand,” Laffont told FN at the show. “I did flat shoes because I want a girl feeling super good everywhere at any time, but I also wanted something chic that wasn’t sneakers — something you could wear with anything from jeans to a cocktail dress.”

Styles from Marie Laffont’s debut collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Styles from Marie Laffont’s debut collection. CREDIT: Courtesy