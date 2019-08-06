Thanks to bands like Nirvana and Sonic Youth, grunge was big in the ’90s — inspiring not only music but fashion.

Marc Jacobs, then just 29 years-old, took inspiration from the cultural phenomenon at Perry Ellis spring ’93. After being appointed as the label’s vice president of women’s design in 1988, Jacobs played it safe for a few years, until his infamous grunge show.

He dressed models in beanies, layered flannels, cargo pants and slip dresses, mirroring the outfits made famous by bands in the Seattle rock scene that put together their looks by shopping thrift stores and garage sales.

Model Naomi Campbell backstage at the Perry Ellis spring ’93 show. CREDIT: Fairchild Fashion Archives

For footwear, the catwalkers sported Dr. Martens combat boots and Converse sneakers. Predating high-fashion collaborations with comfort and sneaker brands, the use of such low-priced shoes on the runway challenged the notions of what belonged in the luxury market.

Related Why This Groundbreaking Runway Show Got Marc Jacobs Fired Marc Jacobs to Receive MTV's First-Ever Fashion Trailblazer Award Donatella Versace, Indya Moore and More Celebs Make Headlines at the 2019 NYC Pride Parade

Assorted shoes backstage at the Perry Ellis spring ’93 show. CREDIT: Fairchild Fashion Archives

Even the music for the show was unconventional, with grunge band L7’s “Pretend We’re Dead” blasting as Christy Turlington waltzed down the runway.

Christy Turlington walks the runway for Perry Ellis spring ’93. CREDIT: Fairchild Fashion Archives

“I had no idea I’d be fired,” Jacobs told the New York Times of the look. “I’d never had any idea I’d be fired. But it’s still my favorite collection, because it marked a time when I went with my instincts against instructions, and I turned out to be right. It came out of a genuine feeling for what I saw on the streets and all around me.”

Needless to say, Jacobs’ challenge of the status quo didn’t earn him many fans among the fashion elite. Critics and Jacobs’ bosses were both less than impressed — and he was fired.

A model lacing up her butterfly boots backstage at Perry Ellis spring ’93. CREDIT: Fairchild Fashion Archives

Nonetheless, the collection in some ways launched Jacobs’ career, upping his name recognition and hitting the culturally relevant note that has been the designer’s MO since. After being ousted at Perry Ellis, Jacobs and business partner Robert Duffy founded a design and licensing company, Marc Jacobs International Company, L.P.

In 1997, Jacobs was hired by Louis Vuitton as creative director, in exchange for receiving backing from the French house for his eponymous label. At LV, Jacobs launched the brand’s first-ever ready-to-wear collection and expanded its accessories department. After years of expansion for both Louis Vuitton and his own brand, Jacobs stepped down from the former in 2013 to focus primarily on the latter.

The same spirit that got Jacobs axed in the ’90s today has continued to earn him acclaim. Most recently, he was announced as recipient of the first-ever MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award, which he’ll receive at the Video Music Awards Aug. 26.

Flip through the gallery to see more Perry Ellis spring ’93 looks.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Does ’90s Grunge in a Marc Jacobs Pear Dress, Flannel and Dr. Martens

A Look Back at Christy Turlington’s First Runway Show

Rita Ora Arrives in Glittery Socks With Sandals and a Dramatic Dress at Marc Jacobs’ Fall ’19 NYFW Show

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s FN shoot.