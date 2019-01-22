Louis Vuitton Turns Its Popular Archlight Sneakers Into Thigh-High Boots

The dad shoe trend has been going strong for a while now, and Louis Vuitton’s “Archlight” is one of the most popular styles that fits the bill.

The sneaker retails for $1,090 and features a futuristic wavy outsole, with an oversized tongue and a low-cut at the ankle. First introduced for spring ’18, the shoe has gained celebrity fans like Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin wears Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneakers in August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

While the Archlight sneaker is already a statement-making shoe, Louis Vuitton may have outdone itself with its latest variation on the silhouette: a thigh-high boots.

Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière introduced the Archlight boot as part of the brand’s cruise ’19 collection, reinterpreting the sneaker in an unexpected and exciting way.

The boot has the sneaker’s signature wavy outsole — making it instantly recognizable as part of the Archlight family. It features a stretch lambskin upper that hugs the leg and a rubber sole on the bottom. The Italian-made shoe has a zipper on the side to allow the wearer to easily slip it on or off.

A model wears thigh-high Archlight boots on the Louis Vuitton resort ’19 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For now, Louis Vuitton offers the thigh-high in four colorways: white, noir or, noir noir and noir fuchsia. The white boot features orange detailing on the sole for a pop of color.

The shoes retail for $2,050. To find out whether the boots are available in your local LV store, call +1-886-VUITTON. The shoes are not currently available for purchase online.

A boot from the Louis Vuitton cruise ’19 collection. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

