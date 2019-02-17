This Is What London Fashion Week Looked Like 10 Years Ago

London Fashion Week is in full swing, with big-name designers like Victoria Beckham and Burberry presenting their fall ’19 collections.

Some of the designs that went down the runway 10 years ago feel surprisingly relevant today.

At Peter Pilotto’s fall ’09 show, models stepped out in minidresses teamed with edgy thigh-high boots. The boots were slouchy and featured slim stiletto heels.

A model at the Peter Pilotto show during London Fashion Week for fall ’09. CREDIT: Jonathan Brady/Shutterstock

While the show was a full decade ago, the minidress/thigh-high pairing seems very of the moment — one wouldn’t be surprised to see similar ensembles at the Celine or Saint Laurent shows come Paris Fashion Week.

Pam Hogg sent “It” girls Liberty Ross and Alice Dellal down the catwalk in shiny catsuits with plunging necklines and black booties. The futuristic looked were completed with mussed hair.

Alice Dellal on the runway at the fall ’09 Pam Hogg show. CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Christopher Kane’s show also featured more modern looks, with models coming out in dresses with geometric prints and strappy sandals.

A model walks in the Christopher Kane fall ’09 show in February 2009. CREDIT: Cavan Pawson/Shutterstock

House of Holland’s models wore outfits that feel less relevant today. They stepped out in monochrome looks that resembled color-blocked paint samples, teamed with strappy pumps in the same shade.

A model on the catwalk<br />House of Holland fall ’09 show. CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Another factor separating LFW 10 years ago from today? Kanye West.

The rapper-turned-Yeezy-designer had front row seats for several of the biggest events, appearing in a cardigan, gray trousers and a bow-tie. These days, West prefers to rock his own designs — and if he does manage to make it out for Fashion Week, it’s probably to cheer on pals like Virgil Abloh.

Kanye West attends a London Fashion Week show in February 2009. CREDIT: Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

