Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Is What London Fashion Week Looked Like 10 Years Ago

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
peter pilotto, fall 2009, runway, london fashion week
Models walk in the Peter Pilotto fall '09 show.
CREDIT: Joel Ryan/Shutterstock

London Fashion Week is in full swing, with big-name designers like Victoria Beckham and Burberry presenting their fall ’19 collections.

Some of the designs that went down the runway 10 years ago feel surprisingly relevant today.

At Peter Pilotto’s fall ’09 show, models stepped out in minidresses teamed with edgy thigh-high boots. The boots were slouchy and featured slim stiletto heels.

A Model Appears On the Catwalk at the Peter Pilotto Show On the Fifth Day of London Fashion Week London Britain 24 February 2009Britain London Fashion Week - Feb 2009
A model at the Peter Pilotto show during London Fashion Week for fall ’09.
CREDIT: Jonathan Brady/Shutterstock

While the show was a full decade ago, the minidress/thigh-high pairing seems very of the moment — one wouldn’t be surprised to see similar ensembles at the Celine or Saint Laurent shows come Paris Fashion Week.

Pam Hogg sent “It” girls Liberty Ross and Alice Dellal down the catwalk in shiny catsuits with plunging necklines and black booties. The futuristic looked were completed with mussed hair.

Alice Dellal on catwalkPam Hogg fashion show Autumn / Winter 2009 London Fashion Week, London, Britain - 23 Feb 2009SAME OUTFIT AS KATIE WHITE OF THE TING TINGS
Alice Dellal on the runway at the fall ’09 Pam Hogg show.
CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Christopher Kane’s show also featured more modern looks, with models coming out in dresses with geometric prints and strappy sandals.

London Fashion Week: The Christopher Kane Show. Feb 2009....the Round Up Pix............pix Cavan Pawson And Alex Lentati........24/02/2009.. London Fashion Week: The Christopher Kane Show. Feb 2009....the Round Up Pix............pix Cavan Pawson And Alex Lentati........24/02/2009..
A model walks in the Christopher Kane fall ’09 show in February 2009.
CREDIT: Cavan Pawson/Shutterstock

House of Holland’s models wore outfits that feel less relevant today. They stepped out in monochrome looks that resembled color-blocked paint samples, teamed with strappy pumps in the same shade.

Model on the catwalkHouse of Holland fashion show, Autumn/Winter 2009, London Fashion Week, London, Britain - 24 Feb 2009Nicola Roberts, Pixie and Peaches Geldof and Kanye West were just some of the famous faces who graced the House of Holland fashion show today. They gathered to watch models such as Agyness Deyn strut their stuff on the runway. Deyn, who has been noticeably absent from the rest of London fashion week proceeding, flew in from New York specially to open her friend's show.
A model on the catwalk<br />House of Holland fall ’09 show.
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Another factor separating LFW 10 years ago from today? Kanye West.

The rapper-turned-Yeezy-designer had front row seats for several of the biggest events, appearing in a cardigan, gray trousers and a bow-tie. These days, West prefers to rock his own designs — and if he does manage to make it out for Fashion Week, it’s probably to cheer on pals like Virgil Abloh.

Kanye WestKanye West Outside a Show at London Fashion Week, Covent Garden, London - 23 Feb 2009
Kanye West attends a London Fashion Week show in February 2009.
CREDIT: Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more images from London Fashion Week in 2009.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Makes Another Strong Case for This Trend-Defining Shoe

These Manolo Blahnik Beaded Slippers for Wales Bonner’s LFW Show Take One Week to Make

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad