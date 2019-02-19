Camilla Parker Bowles Sits Front-Row at LFW, Honors Young Designer With Queen’s Award

Camilla Parker-Bowles (C) at the Bethany Williams show during London Fashion Week.

Camilla Parker Bowles sat front-row at London Fashion Week today to give a rising British design star the royal seal of approval.

The Duchess of Cornwall presented Bethany Williams with the second Queen Elizabeth II award for design during Williams’ show. (The event included a moment of silence to honor Karl Lagerfeld, who died in Paris this morning.)

Camilla Parker Bowles presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Bethany Williams. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The honor recognizes an emerging British designer who demonstrates strong sustainable policies and/or community engagement. Williams created this season’s collection, which is called Adelaide House, from newspaper waste and recycled denim. She collaborated with Adelaide House, a women’s shelter in Liverpool to spotlight issues of domestic abuse and homelessness.

Camilla Parker Bowles is among the front-row guests watching the Bethany Williams fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her Majesty’s personal adviser, Angela Kelly, came up with the idea for the award, given in partnership with the British Fashion Council. Kelly, who has orchestrated the queen’s wardrobe for more than 26 years, also attended today’s show.

And last February, during the biggest moment of Fashion Month, Queen Elizabeth herself made a front-row appearance to give out the inaugural award to Richard Quinn.

Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“It’s a great pleasure to be here in London Fashion Week,” the queen said at the time. “From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge practical designs.”

