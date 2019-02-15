Mulberry’s Johnny Coca on His Shoe Obsession + the Brand’s Big LFW Launch

Mulberry might be absent from the runway this season, but the British brand still had a moment at London Fashion Week today.

Creative director Johnny Coca held court at the label’s immersive pop-up installation — Mulberry Reflections — which celebrates the brand’s new sunglasses collection. The temporary space on Regent Street, next to Mulberry’s flagship store, is open to the public through Sunday. “We wanted to bring some sunshine to the wintertime,” Coca said.

It’s clear the designer is a sunglasses connoisseur — he professes to own about 350 pairs — but he’s equally obsessed with footwear.

“I really love shoes. I have a massive collection,” Coca said. “Shoes completely change your look. They give you personality. You can have a very classic outfit and add running shoes to completely change it.”

A video installation inside Mulberry’s London Fashion Week pop-up to celebrate its new sunglasses line. CREDIT: Courtesy

The designer said he owns about 200 pairs of shoes and has a large sneaker collection that includes Balenciaga, Nike and Louis Vuitton, among many other brands. “I can have the same pair in five different colors,” he admitted.

But sometimes Coca admires his kicks on the shelf for months before he actually puts them on. “I love shopping, but I don’t like to wear things immediately. After a year, I open the box,” he said.

Meanwhile, designing footwear for Mulberry isn’t always easy, Coca said. “You have to make sure they’re comfortable, and everything has to be quite precise. The balance is tricky because it’s all about the details and the finishing,” he said as he held up a spring ’19 gold patent sandal adorned with multicolored stones.

While Coca might be looking ahead to lazy days on the beach, he’s also excited about the weekend ahead. “It’s a moment to see your friends and your shows. There’s so much strong energy, and I love seeing all these people on the street with strong looks. It’s a time to be crazy!”