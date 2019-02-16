All the Jimmy Choo Shoes on the Runway at London Fashion Week

It’s been more than two decades since Sandra Choi got her start at Jimmy Choo. But the creative director continues to support London’s rising design stars, particularly women who are making a major mark.

During the opening day of London Fashion Week on Friday, Choi and Choo teamed up with emerging contemporary designer Ashley Williams. Jimmy Choo’s tried-and-true lasts were proposed with new cuts and shapes for Williams’ catwalk show.

Jimmy Choo shoes on the runway at Ashley Williams. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I love a meeting of minds, and I love working with people who inspire me creatively, blending together different points of view and creative disciplines, harnessed to the technical expertise and quality that is a hallmark of Jimmy Choo,” Choi said.

Williams noted that she has been a fan of Choo since her teenage years. “To work with them on this collaboration — for them to trust me and to work to bring our combined vision to life — has been a dream,” the designer said.

Sandals made by Jimmy Choo for Ashley Williams’ fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Jimmy Choo joined forces with Mary Katrantzou for the second season in a row.

Katrantzou, who marked her 10th anniversary in 2018, unveiled out-of-this-world gowns with Swarovski embroidery, feathers and ruffles that contrasted with narrow and compressed shapes. The ready-to-wear was paired with Jimmy Choo’s high-cut pumps, classic sandals and boots.

Boots on the runway for Mary Katrantzou. CREDIT: Shutterstock

