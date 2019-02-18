Riccardo Tisci’s Sneaker Moment Has Officially Arrived at Burberry

Riccardo Tisci’s sneaker moment officially arrived at Burberry on Sunday evening when the creative director unveiled his second collection for the house at London Fashion Week.

During a show that highlighted Tisci’s well-known affinity — and talent — for elevated streetwear, Burberry offered up a series of new creeper-sole sneakers. Fashioned in bright red, animal prints, black and diamante, the kicks were an obvious nod to the now-ubiquitous dad shoe trend. But Tisci’s versions were a bit more subtle than the best-selling Balenciaga Triple S and other chunky styles.

It’s not surprising that Tisci, a self-described sneaker fanatic, is making a big play for the market in his new role. After all, he stirred up huge consumer excitement with his past designs, most notably with his wildly successful Nike collaborations.

Still, market watchers have been debating how long the incredible sneaker momentum can continue at retail. So far, there hasn’t been a slowdown — with sneakers still driving huge sales for Balenciaga, Versace and other fashion houses. But the market has never been more saturated — so it remains to be seen whether Burberry can cash into the same degree.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid — who typically skips London Fashion Week — walked in her first-ever Burberry show wearing studded knee-high boots paired with a mini-skirt and a polo shirt under a corset top. The model also carried a puffer coat and matching backpack.

Burberry fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I have been thinking a lot about England as a country of contrasts, from the structured to the rebellious and free, and I wanted to celebrate how these elements coexist,” Tisci said in show notes.

“My first season for Burberry was about starting to develop my alphabet for the house, it was about identifying new letters and new codes. And now, I’m starting to put these letters together to begin writing my book here, to form the first chapter for a new era at Burberry.”

To see more from Burberry’s fall ’19 collection at London Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

