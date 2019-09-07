Law Roach at NYFW: ‘Christian Siriano Knows How to Celebrate Women’

Christian Siriano’s spring ’20 runway show brought in a star-studded front row once again at New York Fashion Week. Along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ashley Graham, Jennifer Coolidge and Lucy Liu, celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach made an appearance on Saturday.

(L-R): Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucy Liu, Alicia Silverstone, Jennifer Coolidge and Ashley Graham at the Christian Siriano spring ’20 show at NYFW CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

“I have huge appetite for fashion so I’m always excited about September. I have a lot of clients and we need a lot of dresses,” he told FN ahead of the show. Roach’s A-list roster includes Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion and more. Attending Siriano’s show couldn’t have been more fitting for the stylist as the collection was specifically inspired by modern pop artists of today.

Inside Gotham Hall were massive portraits of powerful women, including Lady Gaga, Coco Rocha, Laverne Cox and Kate Moss, painted by artist Ashley Longshore. Plus, the idea of female empowerment influenced the silhouettes in the collection in order to celebrate the female body.

“He really knows how to celebrate women and the fantasy of women,” Roach said. “Being inclusive with sizes, he was one of the first who really did that and pushed it seasons and seasons ago. I’m so proud of him. Christian is one of my best friends at this point. I always support him. He’s always been supportive of my career. We send each other flowers for our birthdays. I just love him. For fashion month, this is one of the shows I always try to make it to.”

Standout looks from the line included an iridescent sequin dress, a metallic lamè rainbow cape gown, and a brushstroke tulle watercolor palette gown paired with simple two-strap sandals.

Christian Siriano spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

