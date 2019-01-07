Lady Gaga’s Mystery Golden Globes Shoes Revealed: These 7-Inch Stiletto Boots

Lady Gaga had a night to remember on Sunday at the 2019 Golden Globes. The “A Star Is Born” actress was a winner on multiple fronts, especially when it came to her fashion.

Gaga walked the red carpet in an enchanting Valentino Haute Couture gown, which was custom made by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. The periwinkle blue ensemble featured a cape and strapless dress, which matched her icy blue strands. The finishing touch: A stunning $5 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Lady Gaga poses in the press room with the award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

While the look embodied grace and elegance, Gaga still brought a hint of her inner Mother Monster edge to the ensemble — you just couldn’t see it.

Under the gown’s billowing fabric was a pair of shoes that only Gaga could pull off.

Custom-made by shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti, the “Born This Way” singer wore 7-inch platform lace-up boots in silver. The silhouette was a welcomed juxtaposition to her overall ensemble.

Zanotti told FN,”Gaga has always been a source of real inspiration for me. The super-high platforms perfectly embody her style and personality. [She] is one of those celebrities who perfectly knows what she wants and what she likes, especially when it comes to skyscraper heels.”

Lady Gaga’s custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Zanotti said the shoes took one month to create; however, he didn’t have to start from scratch, having made shoes for the star in the past.

He added,”She always gives very specific guidelines and requires shoes to be comfortable and wearable.”

As to how to actually walk in these towering heels, Zanotti was at a loss. “I have no idea, you should definitely ask her. She is a superhero,” he said.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gaga, who was nominated for two Golden Globes last night, including Best Actress, took home the award for Best Original Song with “Shallow.”

