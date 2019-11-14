Kerby-Jean Raymond Lands on the ‘Time 100 Next’ List

Kerby Jean-Raymond is having quite the year.

The designer has landed a spot on the “Time 100 Next” list, appearing in the Phenoms category alongside other notables such as tennis star Coco Gauff, New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson and best-selling author Sally Rooney.

Jean-Raymond founded his Pyer Moss fashion brand in 2013 and has helped to spread awareness about the plight of African Americans in this country and their often-unrecognized contributions.

In addition to a buzzy, ongoing collaboration with Reebok — for which he earned the 2018 FN Achievement Award for Collaboration of the Year — Jean-Raymond was named the head of the brand’s newly created Reebok Studies division this summer. In that role, he will work with existing talent as well as tap new artists, designers and personalities to partner with the sportswear giant.

“My work is political, so I was offered political things, and I was offered things that were specifically black or specifically street. And Reebok said, ‘Do whatever the f**k you want,’ and that was immediately the perfect match for me,” said Jean-Raymond in his 2018 FNAAs acceptance speech.

Jean-Raymond will be back at the FNAAs this year, with another award for his trophy closet. For both his innovative designs and for pushing forward the conversation on diversity and inclusion in the industry, the designer has been named FN’s 2019 Person of the Year. He will receive the award on Dec. 3 at the IAC Building in New York.

In 2018, Jean-Raymond received the top honor at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, taking home $400,000 in cash to help boost his brand. This year, he was named to the CFDA board, along with Maria Cornejo, Carly Cushnie and Virgil Abloh.

