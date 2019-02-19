Karl Lagerfeld’s Own Thoughts on Design, Shoes and His Lucky Life

Karl Lagerfeld and Iman attend the 2002 CFDA Awards Ceremony at the New York Public Library.

The fashion industry today is mourning the passing of design legend Karl Lagerfeld.

Through his prolific career as the visionary behind the collections for Fendi, Chanel and his eponymous label, Lagerfeld has left a lasting impact on couture design — and also helped shape people’s perceptions of style through his candid reflections.

Like Chanel’s esteemed founder, Lagerfeld has been one of the most quotable personalities in fashion — though at times, his commentary landed the designer in the middle of controversy, such as with his critiques of Adele’s weight and Kim Kardashian’s overly public life.

Nevertheless, his legacy is of a creative visionary driven by an endless amount of energy and inspiration. Below are a few of his personal thoughts on shoes, design, models of the moment and life.

“I liked [fashion] as a child. I was interested in what other people had on their backs and in my own clothes. I changed twice a day when I was a schoolboy.” — WWD, 2017

“I don’t have any style, but many or none. You must not stand still, not in life, not in fashion and not in photography.” — FN, 2015

“I am fortunate to be able to do in life what interests me most: photography, fashion and books, and this in the best and most perfect conditions. I am very lucky.” — FN, 2015

“Even the woman who wears expensive clothing goes to the supermarket, but she shouldn’t go in stilettos.” — WWD, 2017

“For a designer, it’s great to work with the girls of the moment, because clothes express our times, but girls do, too.” — FN, 2016

“I never get tired of Paris. A lot of people are on the phone all the time; they don’t see anything anymore. It’s true. I like to watch.” — Harper’s Bazaar, 2012

“I prefer to make clothes than arms. Maybe you can be dressed to kill … but dresses, they don’t kill anybody.” — Vogue, 2015

