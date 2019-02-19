Manolo Blahnik, Jeffrey Kalinsky & More on How Icon Karl Lagerfeld Revolutionized Fashion

He was a singular force. The legendary Karl Lagerfeld died today in Paris at age 85, according to Chanel, the fashion house he has helmed since 1983.

Here, top fashion players sound off on his prolific career, electric personality and lasting contributions.

Manolo Blahnik

“Karl and I met in the mid ’70s and we became friends immediately. He was so generous, so much fun and I was in awe of his wit and spirit. We bonded immensely over our shared passion for books and the written word. His intellect and thirst for knowledge was extraordinary. The amount of work you achieved in your life Karl, was gargantuan — and also the pleasure you derived from it. May you rest in peace dear Karl.”

Jeffrey Kalinsky, founder of Jeffrey and VP, designer fashion director, Nordstrom

“Karl Lagerfeld was one of the greatest designers of my lifetime. Karl’s vision was like no other. He has left the industry changed in a way no other has done.”

Tracy Margolies, chief merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue

“Karl Lagerfeld’s impact on fashion and the entire industry is indescribable. His creativity, his endurance, his genius and his prolific contributions inspire us all. His legacy will live on and on.”

Samuele Failli, designer



“When I was working at Alaïa, I went to see a footwear factory that belonged to Chanel. The reception area was entirely covered with his drawings of shoes, the special watercolors he does in those beautiful pastels. The amazing thing about Karl Lagerfeld was that he was in control of absolutely everything. Every single idea always came directly from him. People saw him as a god. He was the king for all designers. We all wanted to work at Chanel. His death is a great loss.”

Nicolò Beretta, designer, L’Autre Chose and Giannico

“In the few years that I have been part of the fashion industry, I have had the opportunity to meet some of its biggest names, whom I call the ‘rockstars’ of my world. Unfortunately, Karl Lagerfeld was not one of them and I will forever regret this. He has always been one of my greatest inspirations — not only as a fashion designer — but also as a lifestyle icon. His impact on the fashion world has been huge as he invented the concept of ‘rebranding’ at Chanel and Fendi. He is a true genius I will miss forever.”

Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing, Puma

“With Karl Lagerfeld, we have lost one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, a man who defined what it was to be cool for many decades. Puma is proud to have launched its first collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand in 2018, and a second part of this collaboration will be available this year. Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Karl Lagerfeld as well as all the people he inspired in the course of his impressive career.”

Want more?

Fashion Legend Karl Lagerfeld Is Dead at 85