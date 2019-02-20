The Best Chanel Shoes in the Karl Lagerfeld Era

With the quilted 2.55 as one of the most iconic handbags in the world, Chanel’s accessories account for a significant portion of its business — which in total posted revenues of $9.62 billion for 2017, an 11 percent rise from a year earlier.

While footwear may account for less than its bags, Chanel shoes have their own allure, thanks in large part to its purchase of Massaro. The specialty atelier accounts for the shoemaking component of Chanel’s Metiers d’Art craftsmanship program, which creates much of its haute couture pieces.

The label also has Laurence Dacade as its longtime head shoe designer, and through the years, she and Lagerfeld have created footwear moments as memorable as the extravagant runways they’ve walked on. Below, a look at some of Chanel’s best shoe showstoppers during the Lagerfeld era.

Make It Rain

It’s not easy to make rainboots look sexy, but Chanel’s spring ‘18 collection made a compelling case with a transparent knee-high version that made a big splash that season.

The chicest rainboots, courtesy of Chanel’s spring ’18 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sand Between the Toes

One of Lagerfeld’s most recent extravaganzas didn’t actually require any footwear. Models walked down a beach with real waves and sand between their toes. Slide sandals were held in hand and featured low Lucite heels.

Chanel spring 2019 sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A New Kind of Camouflage

With a bed of autumn leaves covering the the entire floor of the Grand Palais, Chanel’s fall ‘18 thigh-high boots almost blended in, save for the statement metallic sheen.

Model on the catwalk. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Ready for Takeoff

The rocket ship may have been the talk of Chanel’s fall ‘17 show, but it was the glittery metallic knee boot that really took flight when the collection hit stores for the season.

Chanel fall ’17 glittery boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Runway bride

Widely considered to be the shoe that kicked off the fashion sneaker craze, Chanel’s spring ‘14 couture collection had decked-out trainers paired with skirt suits, knee pads and bridal looks.

Karl Lagerfeld ’s sporty footwear on the Chanel Couture spring ’14 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

