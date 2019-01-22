Karl Lagerfeld Absent From the Chanel Spring 2019 Couture Show

PARIS – Karl Lagerfeld did not come out for a bow at the two Chanel couture shows this morning at the Grand Palais in Paris.

His longtime right hand, studio director Virginie Viard, emerged from a hidden door of the Italian villa set to acknowledge the crowd as the final exit, a bride in a sparkly swimsuit, completed her round of the lavish set.

“For the traditional greeting at the end of the show, Mr. Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him and greet the guests alongside the bride,” Chanel said in a statement.

“Virginie Viard as creative studio director and Eric Pfrunder as Chanel’s director of image continue to work with him and follow through with the brand’s collections and image campaigns,” the houses added.

At the conclusion of the first display, held at 10 a.m., an announcer had initially said the designer would appear at the second show, scheduled for noon. Another message followed after the second show. “We wish Mr. Lagerfeld to recover quickly,” the announcer said, without providing details.

For his spring couture collection for Chanel, Lagerfeld referenced the 18th century, which informed the colors and floral decorations of boat-neck tweed suits and delicate cocktail and evening dresses.

In recent seasons, Lagerfeld has taken his bow alongside Viard on several occasions.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

Click through to view the entire Chanel Couture spring ’19 collection.

