Prototypes for Kanye West’s Affordable Yeezy Homes Debut

First music, then fashion, now architectural design?

Kanye West’s latest venture is a social housing project dubbed Yeezy Home — and we now have our first look.

The rapper-turned-designer has developed 50-foot high, prefabricated wooden dome structures that have “Star Wars” vibes. They’ve been constructed on a 300-acre lot that West purchased a few years ago in Calabasas, Calif.

The project was first teased by the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker in May 2018 on Twitter.

“We’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better,” he wrote.

While this venture may be a surprising one, West has achieved much success with his brand thus far. According to Forbes, his Adidas Yeezy label is expected to $1.5 billion in sales by the end of the year. This puts the sneaker brand in competition with Jordan Brand, which rakes in around $3 billion annually. Earnings-wise,

The entertainer was ranked by Forbes as the third highest-paid celebrity in the past year, raking in a reported $150 million before taxes, largely thanks to Yeezy.

