Kanye West Files Trademark Request for Rights to ‘Sunday Service’ Phrase on Merch Including Shoes

Kanye West doesn’t want anyone making merchandise that profits off his “Sunday Service” gospel series.

Through his holding company, Mascotte Holdings Inc., the rapper-turned-designer filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office July 19 to trademark the phrase “Sunday Service.” If granted his request, West will be the sole person allowed to sell “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops” under the phrase.

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker sold clothing from a special “Sunday Service” line in April at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, where his gospel choir performed on Easter Sunday for festival-goers (the performance was also live-streamed). West’s wares included a $50 two-pack of socks that read “Jesus Walks” and “Church Socks” as well as “Holy Spirit” and “Sunday Service the Mountain” sweaters that ranged from $165 to $225.

“Holy Spirit” Yeezy sweatshirt; $225. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

While some Twitter users frowned at the high price point of West’s Sunday Service collection, his business empire continues to succeed.

West’s Yeezy partnership with Adidas is set to top $1.5 billion in sales by the end of 2019, according to Forbes, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which does about $3 billion in annual revenue. Thanks mostly to his fashion empire, ‘Ye was the third highest-earning celebrity in the past year per Forbes, taking home an estimated $150 million in pre-tax pay.

Watch the video below to see top shoe players discuss their big moments.

Want more?

Adidas VP Says Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Shoe Could Lift All Sneaker Brands

Kanye West Explains Why Yeezy Is ‘the Lamborghini of Shoes’ in ‘Forbes’ Interview

Kanye West Spotted In Yet Another Brand New Adidas Yeezy Sneaker