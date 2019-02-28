Kanye West Says He’s ‘Fighting’ to Be Adidas Creative Director

Kanye West has never been one to hold his tongue — and what has fans talking lately has all to do with Adidas.

In a sit-down with Hood by Air founder Shayne Oliver that Interview Magazine published yesterday, the rapper revealed that he’s been ‘”fighting” for the role of Adidas creative director.

“I’ve been fighting and struggling and arguing and talking and having conversation after conversation about being the creative director of Adidas,” West revealed. “It’s just f**king obvious, right?”

The 41-year-old released his first Adidas Yeezy sneaker in 2015 — and his shoes have been a big financial win for the German sportswear company in the past few years. In addition to his sneaker collaboration with Adidas, ‘Ye has his own Yeezy label with apparel (he serves as creative director for the fashion line).

The interview was primarily about Oliver’s work for Hood by Air and his collaboration with Helmut Lang. Though the collab with Helmut Lang ended up being a one-off, West revealed he initially thought Oliver would become the brand’s new creative director when he heard news of the team-up.

The Chicago native also took a jab at Celine designer Hedi Slimane, questioning “why [he has] the right to show his point of view four times over and get all the resources four times in a row.”

West is not the only hip-hop artist to have made the transition to sneaker exec. Jay-Z — with whom he collaborated on the 2011 album “Watch the Throne” — was appointed Puma’s president of basketball operations last year amid efforts from the brand to revitalize its hoops offerings.

FN reached out to Adidas regarding West’s efforts to be creative director but has not heard back.

