Here’s How Many New Instagram Followers J-Lo Got After She Walked Versace in New Version of Iconic Green Dress

By Katie Abel
Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace at Versace's spring 2020 show, Milan Fashion Week.
J-Lo owned Instagram for hours — and hours — on Friday evening. After the mega star closed the Versace show in a new version of her iconic jungle-print Grammy gown, Lopez was the star of the social platform. There was almost no point in sharing anything else.

The proof is in the numbers. On Friday alone, Lopez racked up 165,000 new followers in Instagram, and by the end of today she will likely add about 141,000 more, according to data from Social Studies — a New York-based research firm that specializes in complex social media monitoring and analysis and closely monitors industry trends and viral moments. (This is double her typical daily follower growth.)

Jennifer Lopez Versace on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show.
Versace, meanwhile, is also experiencing notable gains on Instagram. On Friday, the label added 29,000 new followers, while today it’s expected to increase its fan base by another 23,000 people, according to Social Studies.

The company said that when Lopez, who has a reach of 101 million, share her initial video of the big moment, it outperformed her typical posts by 2.5 times. The engagement rate was 3.4%, which is high for an Instagram post.

 

The Versace moment couldn’t have been timed more perfectly. Lopez is garnering huge acclaim for “Hustlers,” which hit theaters earlier this month.

And it’s been nearly 20 years since she walked the red carpet at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a green palm print chiffon dress that plunged to just below her navel. The dress made Lopez a fashion star and fueled the first viral fashion moment, prompting Google to create Google images.

Jennifer LopezAward Room at the 42nd Annual Grammy AwardsFebruary 23, 2000 Los Angeles, CA Jennifer Lopez Award Room at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center.Photo® Eric Charbonneau / BEImages
Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards.
This time, on the runway, the star wore a new, sexier version of the gown — without sleeves. Sequin embellishments decorated the bodice of the gown, which went down to just above the navel. As she finished off her walk and was joined on the runway by Donatella Versace, the room was captivated — and so were millions of fans on Instagram.

