Jeffrey Fashion Cares Raises More Than $100K at 16th Annual Charity Runway Show

Models walk the runway at the Jeffrey Fashion Cares show and fundraiser in New York.

Jeffrey Kalinsky’s charity fundraiser, Jeffrey Fashion Cares, is now on its 16th year.

Last night at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City, the retail veteran and founder of the Jeffrey boutique chain invited a number of VIP guests including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actor Tituss Burgess, model Leigh Lezark and designer Timo Weiland to join in on the annual festivities.

Gus Kenworthy (L) and Jeffrey Kalinsky. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy served as the evening’s host, while Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth — president of the Jujamcyn Theaters that has housed productions including “Kinky Boots” and “Falsettos” — was honored ahead of the runway show. (He received the Jeffrey Fashion Cares Community Leadership Award for his work in the queer conversation in the art world.)

According to the organization, more than $100,000 has been raised at the charity event’s live auction, helmed by Christie’s New York auctioneer Robbie Gordy and drag star Marti Gould Cummings. Donations continue to trickle in, with proceeds directed to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Ali Forney Center and Lambda Lega.

Following the auction, the runway saw male models dressed in top brands including Balenciaga and Burberry. A silent auction was held after the show.

Jeffrey Fashion Cares has long brought attention to people who live with HIV/AIDS and supported the LGBTQ community. Over the past couple decades, Kalinsky has helped raise more than $15 million for New York- and Atlanta-based organizations.

