Why Gucci Is Facing Backlash for Its Milan Show

When a model at Gucci’s spring ’20 show hit the runway with the words “Mental health is not fashion” written on her palms, a number of Milan Fashion Week attendees were perplexed about the nature of the statement. (“Was this a public service announcement?” wrote FN style director Shannon Adducci.)

As it turns out, the model, Ayesha Tan-Jones, was staging a protest against the luxury brand, explaining in a post shared on Instagram that Gucci’s decision to “use the imagery of straight jackets [sic] and outfits alluding to mental patients” was “vulgar, unimaginative and offensive.”

Model Ayesha Tan-Jones on the runway at Gucci spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“As an artist and model who has experienced my own struggles with mental health, as well as family members and loved ones who have been affected by depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia, it is hurtful and insensitive for a major fashion house such as Gucci to use this imagery as a concept for a fleeting fashion moment,” the model wrote in a post.

She added, “It is in bad taste for Gucci to use the imagery of straight jackets and outfits alluding to mental patients, while being rolled out on a conveyor belt as if a piece of factory meat. Presenting these struggles as props for selling clothes is vulgar, unimaginative and offensive to the millions of people around the world affected by these issues.” (Tan-Jones self-describes as a non-binary artist.)

The look also garnered confusion on social media, with a number of users questioning Tan-Jones’ perceived dissent and others criticizing Gucci for the straitjacket-like clothing.

Describing its show, Gucci emphasized that the “uniforms, utilitarian clothes, normative dress, including straitjackets” were designed as a statement to portray “the most extreme version of a uniform dictated by society and those who control it.” The brand explained that the blank-styled pieces — which were among a lineup of nearly 90 outfits — will not be sold.

It’s not the first time controversy has clouded the fashion house this year. In February, Gucci apologized and halted the sale of a wool balaclava sweater that was widely said to resemble blackface. (FN has reached out to Gucci for comment.)

Click through the gallery to see more of Gucci’s spring 2020 show.

