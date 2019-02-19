Giuseppe Zanotti’s Guide to Milan — His Top Picks for Restaurants, Hotels and Shops

Milan is definitely having a moment right now — and there’s few people who know the city as well as Giuseppe Zanotti.

Here, the veteran designer shares his top picks for must-visit restaurants, hotels and shops.

RESTAURANTS

Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia: “It’s a bit far from the center, but the place is really authentic.”

Baretto

Latteria

HOTELS

Bulgari Hotel Milano: “I lived there for many years. I love the garden and the bar, and the service is just excellent.”

Mandarin Oriental

SHOPPING

Larusmiani on Via Montenapoleone: “It’s the new home of the beautiful and historical Lorenzi boutique, which sells a range of precious accessories, from knives to tableware to smoking articles and toiletry.”

10 Corso Como

Punto Ottico in Piazza Meda: “It has the best selection of the most exclusive sunglasses.”

GETTING AWAY FROM IT ALL

As much as Zanotti loves the city, he likes to head to his country house in Longiano, which is three hours away from the city. “I love it because it’s my chance to relax.”

