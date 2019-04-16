Fashion Industry Leaders Share Memories of Notre Dame Cathedral

Top shoe designers, fashion industry executives and influencers voiced their devastation about the fire that all but destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral yesterday.

They also shared their personal memories with FN on what the cathedral meant to them — expressing hope for the future, pledging funds to the tune of some $340 million and offering praise for the French firefighters, the Pompiers, who finally extinguished the blaze at 10 a.m. Paris time.

Eric Goguey, CEO at 24 Sèvres

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that struck one of our greatest treasures last night. We are in awe of our hometown every day and stand together with the city of Paris as we rebuild.”

Gherardo Felloni, creative director at Roger Vivier

“Yesterday was a sad sad day for France, especially for Paris, but maybe also for the world. For me, the cathedral of Notre Dame was France’s most iconic monument. It was also my first memory of my first trip to Paris. Yesterday, it appeared so fragile to me amidst the devastation, but today, I feel more positive. It is still standing, and despite everything, it is still indescribably beautiful.”

Samuele Failli, designer

“My heart is in pieces. When I saw the news last night, I was in tears. The first time I saw Notre Dame, I was 16 and spent the afternoon there during a visit to Paris. I fell under the spell of the cathedral right away. I was overwhelmed by those beautiful blades of light cast by the rose window which tore away the darkness of the interior. It was a special feeling. When I moved to Paris to work at Alaïa, I still kept visiting. Sometimes if I found myself nearby, I would go and sit outside in front of the cathedral alone, have a cigarette and just drink it all in.”

Nicolò Beretta, designer at L’Autre Chose and Giannico

“Last time I went to Notre Dame was November, when I brought my 81-year-old grandmother there because she had never seen it. She was amazed by its beauty, and yesterday, she called me to say how lucky we were to have seen it one last time before the fire. Such things should not happen in our times.”

Alexia Aubert, designer at Jacques Solovière

“Growing up in Paris, we always had school visits to Notre Dame. I remember being fascinated by its colorful stained glass windows. As I grew up, I understood the historical importance it represents. I was devastated by the fire yesterday, but today, with the dawn of light, I somehow feel very confident and positive about the changes that will happen and what they will add to the history of France. A new generation will see a renewed architecture, a genuine mix of historic design and modern architecture.”

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the Arnault family

“The Arnault family and the LVMH Group, in solidarity with this national tragedy, are committed to assist with the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, symbol of France, its heritage and its unity. They will donate a total sum of 200 million euros ($226 million) to the fund dedicated to the reconstruction of this architectural work, which is a core part of French history. In the meantime, the LVMH Group puts at the disposal of the state and the relevant authorities all its teams, including creative, architectural and financial specialists, to help with the long work of reconstruction and fundraising, which is already in progress.”

Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO at Kering

“My father [François Pinault] and I have decided to release as of now from the funds of Artemis [the family’s investment arm] a sum of 100 million euros to take part in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame.”

David Tourniaire-Beauciel, creative director Clergerie / designer & cofounder Shoes 53045

“My story is not a personal souvenir, instead it is this restored film by Guy Jones. It was a sequence shot in front of Notre Dame in 1890 where you can see everyday life in Paris back then. I found it really emotional to rewatch it today in the context of recent events.”

Amina Muaddi, designer

“I was shocked when I saw the images yesterday evening as I was still working in my studio in Paris. I felt terribly sad. I used to go to pray in Notre Dame when my grandmother was very sick, before I even lived in Paris. It has such a majestic power. It gave me strength and hope every time I walked in it. But I have the same feeling of hope that Notre Dame will rise again.”