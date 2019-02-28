Nike Infiltrates Once Again, High Tech Heels Hit the Bon Marché & More Top Shoe News From Paris Fashion Week

FN rounds up the buzziest shoe news and major moments from the fall ’19 season at Paris Fashion Week.

Midnight (00) in Paris heats up

Buzzy newbie Ada Kokosar is getting into her stride with an update on last season’s polka dots done in 3D variant pearl studs and the addition of an Italian pinstripe fabric that is dirt-proof, waterproof and crush-proof just like her party-proof PVC wraps. Kokosar also introduced a vintage ’80s leopard silk fabric sourced from an Italian mill (she bought up the entire stock). “My first collection was more Cinderella princess,” she told us, referring to spring ‘19’s pretty pastel shades, “but this is more the dark side of the fairy tale, the wicked stepmother,” she said of fall’s black tulle fabrications sprinkled with gold plumetis. “But when it’s dark, you can see the stars.”

Midnight 00 by Ada Kokosar fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Midnight 00 by Ada Kokosar

By Far launches a shoe dedicated to Princess Diana

Launched via Instagram in 2016 as a shoe label, By Far expanded into bags last year and counts Gigi and Bella Hadid among its biggest fans. For fall, the Bulgaria-based label and one of FN’s Emerging Designers of 2018 has added stretch ankle boots with contrast toecaps and elongated toes to its burgeoning repertoire — in butter-soft leather and silk plisse café. Growing up in the former Eastern Bloc, founders and twin sisters Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheyathe were obsessed with Princess Diana and this season paid homage to her in a slingback with conical heel drawn from a mélange of the late Princess’ favorite styles.

Bettina Vermillion ups her high-tech heels

Bettina Vermillion designer Lorraine Archambeaud’s techie interchangeable heels are on display in a special selling installation at LVMH-owned department store Le Bon Marché’s “Le Geek Mais Chic” exhibition, where customers can choose their favored silhouette, color and height, and have them applied right before their eyes. The former furniture designer uses Formula 1 technology to create her aluminum heels, and her fall ’19 collection Second Skin features velour ankle boots with a “second skin” leather overlay applied to the upper. Come fall, she’ll also debut a service where customers can dial up three shoes on approval in half-size increments to ensure they get the perfect fit. “They will arrive in half an hour,” she said, “just like Uber Eats.”

The “Le Geek Mais Chic” exhibition at the Bon Marché. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bettina Vermillon

Nike finds a new PFW partner in Koché

The athletic megabrand continued to find new ways to infiltrate Paris Fashion Week by linking up with buzzy Parisian brand Koché. Nike provided a few sneakers, of course, but the most interesting looks married Koché’s own vampy heels and boots, this time done in mostly metallic reds and with plenty of its now-signature buckles, with soccer jersey-inspired dresses and separates that continued the conversation on how athleticwear can speak to femininity on and off the field.

Koché’s buckled heels with Nike logo ready-to-wear. CREDIT: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Hermès goes back to the ’90s

Hermès footwear designer Pierre Hardy debuted the first sneaker for the brand in 1998, a simple, slim ‘70s running silhouette that he brought back for fall ‘19. He didn’t change much, keeping the same tan upper and white miniature contrast stitching with a subtle raised leather H. Overall sneakers were the strongest offerings and incorporated other clever details like horseshoe soles and a wing motif that also referenced a past design — that or a belt Hardy created.

A fall ‘19 sneaker they Pierre Hardy debuted for Hermès in 1998. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

