Manolo Blahnik & More Designers Sound Off on Their Campiest Shoes That Are Perfect for Met Gala 2019

With this year’s Met Gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” many have been wondering exactly what “camp” is.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Susan Sontag wrote in “Notes on ‘Camp,’” the 1964 seminal essay upon which the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has based its upcoming exhibition on.

To dig further into this idea, top shoe designers discussed their interpretations of the theme, and provided styles from their latest collections that depict it.

FABRIZIO VITI

“Camp is an extreme vision of a situation or an object that could be turned into something unrealistic but fantastic. My orange fake patent boots are an example because the simplicity of the design is disturbed by the flashy color, the industrial material and the black graphic heel.”

Fabrizio Viti spring ’19 Garrett boot. CREDIT: Courtesy image

TABITHA SIMMONS

“There is always an undeniable excitement surrounding the Met Ball, and I am looking forward to the various interpretations of this year’s theme that we will see on the red carpet. To me, camp is an inimitable sense of style that fearlessly pushes boundaries. It relies on a strong use of texture and color, as seen in my Follie shoe.”

Roger Vivier Creative Director GHERARDO FELLONI

“I am a lover of theatricality and inspired by my passion for opera and the elements of exaggeration and drama involved in this art. The Maharaja sling-back heel exemplifies this spirit. You see feathers and crystals, black velvet and a bejeweled heel. It is theatrical, it is nostalgic, and for me, it is camp.”

Roger Vivier spring ’19 Maharaja slingback. CREDIT: Courtesy image

MANOLO BLAHNIK

“The theme of the Met this year is totally sublime. ‘Goldie’ sprung to mind — the perfect shoe to make an entrance and exit. For the exhibitionist and the theatrical, the color is totally divine, painted in 24-karat gold, exuberant and rich. [It’s] a little exotic and ostentatious.”

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

“I love the extra proportions of this sandal. The giant bow makes it a statement shoe. Fashion should always be a bit crazy and never boring. I look forward to seeing all the over-the-top outfits this year.”

