The Craziest Shoes from PFW Fall ’19: Balmain, Mugler & More

There’s no question that there were some crazy, over-the-top shoes on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for fall ’19. Balmain introduced an assortment of spiky styles that could take an eye out, while over at Mugler, the sculptural thigh-high boots made us do a double take.

Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain show saw models stomping down the catwalk in shoes embellished with spikes, from strappy sandals and pumps to pointy ankle boots. The celebrated French designer told FN backstage that he felt “the shoes were the most important thing.”

Jourdan Dunn modeling Balmain fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rousteing styled the spiked models with pastels as well as leather looks like the jacket and pants Jourdan Dunn is modeling above.

Pointy spike-embellished boots for Balmain fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mugler debuted patent leather thigh-high boots extending way past the knees for this upcoming fall season. Shiny square-toed boots coming in bright blue, burgundy and dark green were paired with flouncy skirts and dresses.

Burgundy leather Mugler thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Green patent leather Mugler fall ’19 thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Creative director Casey Cadwallader also introduced caged ankle booties featuring a crescent moon-shaped cutout and square-shaped toes.

Caged ankle boots with square-shaped toes from Mugler’s fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

