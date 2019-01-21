Comme des Garcons Debuts a Goth Take on Air Jordans at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

As of late, fashion week has become as much about the footwear as it is about the garments worn by the models. Case in point: the most talked-about shoes from Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Adding to the list for fall ’19 is a collab between Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons and Jordan Brand.

A close-up image comes courtesy of @godmeetsfashion on Instagram, which reveals a dark rendition of the classic Air Jordan 1 model that was seen during the fashion label’s Homme Plus runway show. The Air Jordan 1 Retro Strap High sneakers are treated to a goth, punk rock aesthetic through belted ankle straps, pierced hoops and an exaggerated tongue.

As for the colorways, there are two tonal white and black versions, with both featuring premium leather uppers.

Comme des Garcons Homme Plus fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Jan. 18. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

It’s not clear whether the CDG x Air Jordan 1 collab was made for the show or if they will be released. Details have yet to be announced by the brands.

