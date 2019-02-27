Christian Siriano on That Crystal See-Through Gown & Why Ashley Graham Is the ‘Ultimate Supermodel’

The first fashion show Ashley Graham ever opened was Christian Siriano’s last February. One year later, the model closed the designer’s fall ’19 runway presentation in a look fit for a futuristic queen.

During this month’s New York Fashion Week, Graham hit the catwalk for the grand finale at Christian Siriano, wearing a meteor crystal-cascading mesh gown. The see-through look caused gasps from the crowd, which Siriano said was adorned with thousands of crystals. It was paired with crystal peep-toe sandals and matching shimmery headpiece.

He told FN, “It took about a few weeks to work on this gown for Ashley. We put it into work about a month ago, and then when it came back from our embroidery house in India, my team spent about another week hand-beading each stone.”

Ashley Graham walks the runway during NYFW at Christian Siriano fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

What makes this gown special is not only its intricate details but that it’s made for a range of sizes, from 2 to 20.

“I made this gown for Ashley to showcase her amazing figure, but I think what’s great about this gown is, so many women could wear this on the carpet in any size,” Siriano explained.

The “Project Runway” winner, who is also a mentor on this upcoming season of the show (airing March 14), is known for his commitment to inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry.

He described Graham, another voice in fashion who is pushing for inclusivity, as the “ultimate supermodel.”

Siriano said, “Not only is she beautiful, she is such an inspiration to so many women who look like her. I had to close my show with her so people could see that a woman with curves has a major place in fashion and should be celebrated.”

