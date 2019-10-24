Christian Louboutin Celebrates Nordstrom NYC’s Launch With Collection Inspired by Egypt & Asia

Christian Louboutin is helping Nordstrom celebrate its New York City debut in a big way. The designer has lent his hand in creating an exclusive capsule collection of styles for men and women inspired by travel.

The line, featuring 46-pieces of handbags, leather goods, footwear for men and women, travel sets and novel gift items, are showcased in a special pop-up shop in the center of Nordstrom’s ground floor, which officially opened today.

Christian Louboutin was inspired by Egyptian pyramids for his Nordstrom exclusive capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Nordstrom has been a great partner over the past decade. Being both family businesses, we share very important values such as independence, creativity and a personalized approach. I’m delighted to unveil this capsule developed exclusively for them, revisiting some of my core inspirations such as foreign cultures, decorative arts and architecture,” Louboutin said in a statement.

An exclusive peep-toe pump by Christian Louboutin made for Nordstrom NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

He was inspired by the pyramids of Egypt and jungles of Asia, which all can be seen through prints and patterns on wedge sandals, patent pumps, sneakers, loafers and more. Ranging from $45 to $4,890, the capsule will be also available exclusively at 18 select Nordstrom doors and on Nordstrom.com.

In addition, the luxury brand has a permanent shop-in-shop located on Nordstrom’s designer shoe floor.

The Christian Louboutin display at the Nordstrom NYC flagship. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

And starting in February 2020, Nordstrom will sponsor a brand exhibition for the Louboutin brand, set to open at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris during Fashion Week.

Want more?

Olivia Kim’s Nike Space at Nordstrom NYC Breaks New Ground in the Women’s Sneaker Market

Katie Holmes Goes for a Little Black Minidress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Store Launch Party