Christian Louboutin Masters Holiday Style in Paisley Suit & Rose-Embellished Loafers

Christian Louboutin mastered festive holiday style at the Marrakech International Film Festival last night.

The designer was photographed on the red carpet wearing a dark paisley suit with black-satin lapels and rose-adorned black loafers, while standing alongside French filmmaker Farida Khelfa.

Khelfa wore a gold and sky blue patterned suit, which was complementary to her red carpet partner’s ensemble.

She styled the satin outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin Follies Strass pumps.The shoes are constructed from white fishnet and strass. The style also features a heel covered with glitter. The pumps have a 100-millimeter stiletto heel. Khelfa accessorized the look with a matching sparkling clutch handbag.

Like the French footwear designer’s signature soles, Louboutin’s black patent leather loafers featured bright, three-dimensional red roses across the top of the shoe. The loafer has a rounded toe and a slight block heel. Louboutin paired his black shoes with matching socks for a monochromatic look.

The designer continues to be inspired by exotic locales. To celebrate Nordstrom’s New York women’s flagship debut in October, he designed a capsule collection that took cues from pyramids of Egypt and jungles of Asia, which could be seen through prints and patterns on wedge sandals, patent pumps, sneakers, loafers and more.

In addition to the special pop-up, the luxury brand has a permanent shop-in-shop located on Nordstrom’s designer shoe floor.

It’s been a busy fall for the designer. In September, during New York Fashion Week, Louboutin received the FIT Couture Council Award.