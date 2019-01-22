Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Bride Teamed a Swimsuit with Sparkling Stilettos

Snow was falling thick and fast outside, but inside Paris’ Grand Palais, Karl Lagerfeld transported guests at his spring ’19 couture show to the infinitely sunnier French Riviera.

The setting was a grand villa — and models sauntered around a blue swimming pool. (Lagerfeld was notably absent from both Chanel couture shows.)

The designer’s couture bride closed the show — tradition dictates the last look in a couture show is a bridal one. She wore silver appliqué mules with a matching cut-out one piece. A three-meter veil descended from her similarly sparkly swimming cap.

Chanel Couture spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be a Chanel Couture pool party without some gloriously impractical swimwear. (The swimsuit and stiletto look was practically invented in the glamorous beach clubs of France’s St Tropez.)

Elsewhere, Chanel shoe designer Laurence Dacade toughened up the demure looks worn by Kaia Gerber and friends with fierce stiletto shoe boots. They came with pointed toes and ankle straps in the back. The styles were fashioned primarily in black, pink and white satin.

Kaia Gerber walks at Chanel Couture spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the first two days of Paris Haute Couture, it’s been refreshing to see footwear that’s both directional and desirable at Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Chanel.

All Chanel’s couture and Métiers d’Art footwear is created in the Chanel-owned Massaro shoe atelier and in November, FN was invited to see the pre-fall ’19 collection as it was being made. Take a look here.

Chanel Couture spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to view the entire Chanel Couture spring ’19 collection.

