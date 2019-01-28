Bikkembergs Enters Footwear Licensing Deal With Global Brands Group

Bikkembergs has signed a new licensing agreement with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. for the production and international distribution of the Milan-based fashion brand’s footwear collections.

The collaboration between the two companies will kick off with the fall 2019 season. Bikkembergs footwear collections were previously manufactured and distributed by Zeis Excelsa.

“This new partnership with Global Brands Group is another important step in restyling the brand, a journey which started a few seasons ago,” said Dario Predonzan, chief executive officer of Levitas SpA, the company that controls the Bikkembergs brand. “The deal represents one of the most important pillars for our future growth.”

“The Bikkembergs partnership is an important initiative as part of our strategy to grow GBG’s portfolio of European brands. By leveraging our design and distribution expertise, we see significant opportunities for global growth, across both men’s and women’s footwear,” said Mike Hiscock, European footwear and accessories managing director at GBG. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the Bikkembergs team to take this category into new markets and channels of distribution.”

Along with Bikkembergs, GBG designs produces and distributes the footwear lines of a range of international labels, including Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Reiss and AllSaints.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

Want more?

Why Bankrupt Aerogroup Inc. Is Trying to Stop the Sale of Global Brands Group

Kenneth Cole Teams With Global Brands to Fuel International Growth

The President of Global Brands Group Footwear Shares the Best Advice He’s Received on Running a Business