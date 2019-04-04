Aldo Group to Launch Shoe Design Program with Montreal’s LaSalle College

Aldo Group is continuing its commitment to the next generation with a new partnership with LaSalle College in Montreal.

The fashion footwear company, also based in Montreal, is working with the university to launch a footwear and accessory design concentration in LaSalle’s fashion design program for the 2019-20 school year starting in August. LaSalle College is the largest bilingual college in North America, comprising five specialty schools that offer more than 60 programs.

This move comes just months after McGill University in Montreal opened the Bensadoun School of Retail Management, backed by a $25 million donation from Aldo Group founder Aldo Bensadoun.

In a statement, the shoe company said today that it was driven to collaborate LaSalle due to a shortage of skilled labor in the retail and fashion industries.

“The Aldo Group has decided to tackle this problem at the root by investing in the training and advancement of local talent,” said CEO David Bensadoun. “The Bensadoun School of Retail Management opened with the goal of training a new generation of leaders. Today, we are announcing our collaboration with LaSalle College to train the designers of tomorrow.”

As part of its commitment to LaSalle, Aldo has pledged to invest in the equipment needed for the program and to supply research materials and footwear prototypes to aid young people in their education. It also will host visits to its headquarters and offer as many as eight paid internships each year to design students.

