What Was Trending for Buyers at London Fashion Week

While the shoe action was quieter in London this season, there were still plenty of standouts on the runway. Here, two top buyers sound off on the must-have labels and dominant trends from London.

Tiffany Hsu

Fashion buying director, Mytheresa

Top 3 favorite shoes:

1. “The full selection of boots from Victoria Beckham are a must — the skin-tight thigh-high variations in electric blue, leopard print and classic fall colors such as olive and nude were so refreshing combined with the formal tailored looks sent down the runway. I loved the open-toe styles and pumps in bright colors, too. Combined with a comfortable heel height, they make a great statement worn with even the most casual workwear look.”

Victoria Beckham fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. “J.W. Anderson’s rubber and tan leather mix boots with a small heel were also key. They’re minimalist but offer something different with the round rubber toe front and small lace-up detail.”

J.W. Anderson fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. “Simone Rocha’s velvet lace-up Mary Janes also stood out. They have a very whimsical, fairy tale feel, which felt like a new change in footwear this season.”

Top trends:

“The midcalf and knee-high boot is going to be bigger than ever, with designers focusing on this height and less on the ankle boot. The key trend from this was the boots worn under midi skirts, especially in bright ways. Croc and snake patterns also aren’t going anywhere, transitioning from what we saw in the spring ’19 collections. We saw PVC also remain as a key fabric from the likes of Roksanda and Molly Goddard. PVC has a great appeal for customers who don’t want to always purchase shoes that are trend-led, as we see this fabric re-emerge in some form throughout the different seasons.”

New names to watch:

“I was very taken by Molly Goddard and loved her PVC clogs.”

Molly Goddard’s PVC clogs for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elizabeth von der Goltz

Global buying director, Net-a-Porter

Top 3 trends and brands:

1. “We saw snake-print boots both on and off the runway. The trend began in New York with collections such as Staud and continued in London with Erdem and Rejina Pyo. I love the updated look of tucking in pants into slouchy boots as seen at Rejina’s runway show.”

Erdem fall ’19 CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. “The return of sensible shoes with the loafer, seen with Roksanda x Malone Souliers. I loved the beige hues that dominated street style throughout London, and this was complemented by neutral hues in footwear. Roksanda’s two-tone loafers are a perfect nod to the trend.”

3. “Another favorite was Victoria Beckham, who paired her country chic collection with neon pops of colored pumps for the ultimate color-confident collection. This is a trend that can easily translate to day-to-day dressing and add a refreshing element to tailored, classic outfits.”

Victoria Beckham fall ’19 CREDIT: Shutterstock

