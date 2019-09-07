How to Watch Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show That You Can Shop Right Now

It’s 2019 and the fashion world is constantly changing and upgrading thanks to new technologies and innovative concepts.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger are teaming up once again for a fall ’19 collection, but they’re taking it to the next level by hosting an experiential runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The TommyNow show will be broadcasted live from the Apollo Theater in Harlem Sept. 8 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The looks from the see-now-buy-now style of presentation will be available in over 70 countries immediately for purchase at Tommy.com and in stores.

Zendaya at The Daily Front Row Awards in a suit from her upcoming collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Sep. 5. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

To do so, the brand is using a web-based virtual reality technology that eliminates the need for buying VR goggles. The VR will be available at Tommy.com on both desktop and mobile versions, giving fans live views of the red carpet as well as the show and all the new styles. The collection will be available for purchase before the show starts using the virtual shop.

According to WWD, this event is the first time that this sort of web-based VR experience will be used at such a large scale.

Zendaya in Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 at an event in New York. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

There will also be a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya bus at the event that will be selling products; throughout the week following the show, the bus will be parking at surprise locations as well for fans to experience. All proceeds from the special bus will go to the Mama Foundation, an organization to help rebuild Harlem as an artistic and cultural centerpiece of the world.

The duo also created a special Tommy x Apollo x Zendaya T-shirt, where all proceeds from the sales of the shirt will be donated back to the Apollo.

