This Meghan Markle-Approved Sneaker Brand Collaborated With a Hip Parisian Label

Veja has launched a sneaker collaboration with hip Parisian label Lemarie. The partnership involves two styles. The first is a mix of a runner and a sailing shoe made from recycled polyester in 3D effect stitching and comes in black and red colorways. The second, a boot, has a more vintage-inflected vibe, inspired by shoes worn by the Italian military. Both styles are co-branded and bear the signature Veja “V” to one side.

The idea for the collaboration came about when Lemarie founder Christophe Lemarie and Veja co-founder Sebastien Kopp met at a dinner for the charity Greenpeace. Lemarie worked as an artistic director at brands including Saint Laurent, Lacoste, Hermes and Uniqlo before reviving his own eponymous line.

Shoes from the new Veja x Lemaire collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Sustainable French label Veja, made in Brazil using ecologically sound production and materials, certainly outranks Nike on the streets of Paris, however, it also has a firm foothold on an international scale. After Meghan Markle wore a pair of Veja sneakers during her official tour of Australia with Prince Harry, global search engine Lyst ranked the label’s V10 sneaker as the third hottest product for women for the final quarter of 2018.

And while this is certainly a testament to the power of a celebrity endorsement, it is also an indication that consumers are becoming increasingly concerned with issues of sustainability and transparency.

Shoes from the new Veja x Lemaire collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Veja also joined forces with Rick Owens in January when it premiered a new co-designed 100 percent vegan performance runner on the label’s fall ’19 runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

It launched a similar all-vegan runner silhouette called La Rio Branco under its own label on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The upper is constructed from a mesh layered over a base made from recycled plastic bottles.

