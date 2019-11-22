Ugg and Ziggy Marley Bring Family Together for Ugg’s Holiday Campaign

Ziggy Marley and his family star in the 'Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday '19 campaign.

World-renowned musician Ziggy Marley brought the holiday spirit — and his big family — to the “Give the Gift of Ugg” holiday campaign launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The singer, his wife, Orly, and their seven children all star in the brand’s campaign this holiday season, modeling festive new footwear styles including cozy slippers, slides and more.

Ziggy Marley and his family in the ‘Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy

Shoes from the ‘Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday ’19 campaign launch. CREDIT: Courtesy

According to the brand, the inspiration behind the event was a tribute to a mutual California inspiration. Ugg is headquartered in the Golden State, while the Marleys, a family of creatives, musicians and activists, are based in the Los Angeles area.

At the launch party, Ziggy’s daughter Zuri curated a DJ set, and Ziggy himself performed for guests while wearing new styles from the collection.

Ziggy Marley at the ‘Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday ’19 campaign launch. CREDIT: Courtesy

As part of the collaborative effort between the singer and Ugg, the brand is partnering with Marley’s own charity, URGE (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment) Foundation, which donates to children, women and communities in need. In addition, the two are partnering with HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles), an organization Marley supports that provides underserved youth with free academic, art and athletic programs.

Slippers from the ‘Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday ’19 campaign launch. CREDIT: Courtesy

A boot style from the ‘Give the Gift of Ugg’ holiday ’19 campaign launch. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I really like Ugg’s products, and we got to take this opportunity to also help charitable organizations,” Marley told FN. “It gave me a chance to bring the whole family together and spend some time, too.”

