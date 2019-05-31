Ugg’s New Colorful Fluffy Pride Collection Supports LGBTQ Youths

Ugg’s new limited-edition capsule for Pride Month will benefit LGTBQ youths through the Born This Way Foundation, a crisis support and suicide prevention program.

“Ugg is proud to have worked with Born This Way Foundation to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection,” said Andrea O’Donnell president, fashion lifestyle, Deckers Brands (Ugg’s parent company). “To celebrate the LGBTQ community, we designed special Fluff Yeah slides so that when they are worn together the two styles make a rainbow, as well as one inspired by the transgender flag. We wanted to express that there is beauty in what makes you different and that you should never feel the need to apologize for who or what you love.”

Ugg Fluff Yeah Pride slide in pink, red, orange and yellow. CREDIT: Ugg

The Fluff Yeah Pride slides retail at $100 each with 25% of the proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation. The fun slides feature the the brand’s signature soft sheepskin, a wedge platform, a rubber outsole and a branded elastic heel strap.

The rainbow slide done in yellow and purple will be available for pre-order tomorrow, followed by the global launch on June 2, and the Fluff Yeah slide in Pride stripes on June 14. You can buy them at Ugg.com/pride as well as select Ugg stores and wholesale retailers such as Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters nationwide.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Pride slide in purple, dark blue, light blue and green. CREDIT: Ugg

Ugg Fluff Yeah slide inspired by the trans flag. CREDIT: Ugg

In addition to Born This Way Foundation, Ugg works with the Pacific Pride Foundation, which offers support services for HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities of Santa Barbara County, where the brand has its headquarters.

“It’s important to continually support LGBTQ initiatives throughout the year,” O’Donnell told FN in a previous interview.

Along with monetary and product donations that Ugg provides year-round to its LGBTQ community partners, it will host its third company-hosted drag show, with help from entertainer Vivian Storm, at Deckers Brand’s headquarters.

“This year is especially significant as the performance, and fashion show, will be paying homage to the Stone Wall rebellion; we will also be encouraging neighboring Santa Barbara-based companies to accompany us in the celebration,” O’Donnell added.

