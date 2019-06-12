The Best Sneaker Collaborations Out of London Men’s Fashion Week: Asics, Converse & Adidas & More

London Fashion Week Men’s, which ran from June 8–June 10, might have been a smaller, more low-key affair, but with big names exiting the calendar there was an opportunity for the city’s up-and-coming names to grasp the industry’s full attention.

The result of the three-day showcase was a vibrant concoction of aesthetics and trends, from softer, more feminized streetwear to a renewed focus on tailoring and powerful political messages about the U.K.’s current political situation.

While the street wear craze might be quietening down in favor of relaxed, modern tailoring, sneakers remained in the spotlight and designers debuted a number of collaborations on their catwalks.

Here, FN rounds up the most noteworthy:

Craig Green x Adidas:

Craig Green x Adidas CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Craig Green also unveiled a long-awaited collaboration with Adidas, and the lineup of colorful, textured footwear matched his rainbow-hued spring 2020 collection. The runway shoes, with their nubby soles and pools of contrasting color, were a first taste of Adidas Originals by Craig Green. Stockists and prices will be revealed later this year.

Green described the shoes as having a ghostly feel, but also said they resembled armor, and “a weird lizard,” proof this man is not in the business of minimalism.

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics:

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov debuted his sixth collaboration with Asics, and this time round the designer worked to create the new style, including a new patented leather, from scratch. The shoes, which featured loud color-blocking in bright blue, yellow or burgundy shads, were inspired by the Kentucky Derby, but their vibrant shades and bold geometrical patterns helped add a sportier, more fun touch to the collection’s more serious, equestrian clothing.



A-Cold-Wall x Converse:

A-Cold-Wall x Converse CREDIT: Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

Samuel Ross offered a more pared back collection at A-Cold-Wall filled with lots of earth tones and a softer approach to street wear with track suits, anoraks and sweaters featuring ruched, light fabrics. To match the look, Ross paired the garments with laid-back Converse sneakers, part of a new collaboration with the shoemaker. The tie-in consists of two new styles, set to drop later this year; one is a more refined take on the Chuck Taylor featuring a patchwork of suede and leather panels in soft beige, gray and blue, while the second version sees the Chuck Taylor reimagined with a thick, rubber sole and sturdy rubber panels on the sides, while the body of the shoe features a softer woven fabric, reflecting the play of contrasting fabrics Ross showed on the catwalk.

