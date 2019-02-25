Sia and Repetto Design Ballet Flats Inspired by Her Signature Style

Repetto by Sia shoes in black and white.

With a gigantic black bow atop a dual-colored wig to serve as her hair, Sia boasts a stage presence that has undeniably contributed to her own unique sense of style.

Now the nine-time Grammy-nominated artist is bringing that sartorial creativity to the table, teaming up with French heritage dance clothing and accessories company Maison Repetto on a footwear collaboration that marks the pop icon’s first foray into fashion design.

Repetto by Sia shoes in white. CREDIT: Repetto

Aptly dubbed Repetto by Sia, the limited-edition capsule is inspired by the artist’s expressionistic performances and one-of-a-kind presence. The shoe models champion movement, dance, style and freedom, driven by the singer’s mantra: “I love you, keep going.”

It introduces three of the label’s classic styles, starting with a ballerina flat in a trio of colorways: one solid black, one solid white and the other a combination of both — similar to the two-toned bob often worn by Sia during live performances.

Sia Furler performs at the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With a decorative bow, soft construction and dainty silhouette, the Sophia shoes are easy on both the eyes and the feet — and they’re available to preorder exclusively on the Repetto site for $195.

The brand will also release a Sia-designed dance slipper and oxford shoe in a variety of colors when the collection debuts to the public on Feb. 25.

Repetto by Sia shoes in black. CREDIT: Repetto

See the additional styles featured in the below campaign imagery.

Repetto x Sia demi-pointe ballet slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Repetto

Repetto x Sia Zizi tuxedo-oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Repetto

This story, originally published on Oct. 4, was updated with campaign imagery.

Want more?

How Iconic French Ballet Shoe Brand Repetto Is Planning to Take Over the U.S.

Here’s What Happens When Parisian Showgirls Design Shoes