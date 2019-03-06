‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle Collab Has Dual Naughty and Nice Collections
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her onstage persona Erika Jayne are taking on another title: shoe designer.
In collaboration with ShoeDazzle, the “Pretty Mess” singer released two different collections that highlight her personalities, but they share one thing in common — they’re head-turners.
Shoes from the collections retail from $44.95 to $62.95 and are available at Shoedazzle.com.
The Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle capsule features nine styles ranging from neoprene zip-up heels to slides to tall platform pumps.
By contrast, the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle includes six professional styles that are meant for a smooth transition from the office to happy hour.
The capsule includes embellished pumps, PVC-accented sandals and snakeskin slip-on heels.
