‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle Collab Has Dual Naughty and Nice Collections

By Claudia Miller
Erika Jayne poses in shoes from her Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her onstage persona Erika Jayne are taking on another title: shoe designer.

In collaboration with ShoeDazzle, the “Pretty Mess” singer released two different collections that highlight her personalities, but they share one thing in common — they’re head-turners.

Shoes from the collections retail from $44.95 to $62.95 and are available at Shoedazzle.com.

Erika Jayne poses in shoes from her Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

The Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle capsule features nine styles ranging from neoprene zip-up heels to slides to tall platform pumps.

The “Jealous” style in pink from the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle
The “Xxpen$ive” style from the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle
Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

By contrast, the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle includes six professional styles that are meant for a smooth transition from the office to happy hour.

The capsule includes embellished pumps, PVC-accented sandals and snakeskin slip-on heels.

The “See Right Through You” style from the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle
The “Dollas” style from the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle
Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

