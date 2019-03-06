‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle Collab Has Dual Naughty and Nice Collections

Erika Jayne poses in shoes from her Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her onstage persona Erika Jayne are taking on another title: shoe designer.

In collaboration with ShoeDazzle, the “Pretty Mess” singer released two different collections that highlight her personalities, but they share one thing in common — they’re head-turners.

Shoes from the collections retail from $44.95 to $62.95 and are available at Shoedazzle.com.

The Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle capsule features nine styles ranging from neoprene zip-up heels to slides to tall platform pumps.

By contrast, the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle includes six professional styles that are meant for a smooth transition from the office to happy hour.

The capsule includes embellished pumps, PVC-accented sandals and snakeskin slip-on heels.

