From the Archives: Crocs, Uggs & More Comfy Shoes on the Runway

These days, shoppers want clothes that don’t just look good but also feel good — and the same goes for footwear.

In recent seasons, Fashion Week has been all about collaborations between high-end designers and comfort brands.

Christopher Kane was one of the first to jump on the trend when he partnered with Crocs for spring ’17. The classic rubber clogs were embellished with gemstones for an unexpected high-fashion twist.

Christopher Kane x Crocs collaboration at London Fashion Week for spring ’17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In subsequent seasons, Kane teamed up with the Colorado-based company on mink-trimmed and sparkly embellished styles.

Christopher Kane showed embellished Crocs for the second season at his Spring ’18 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For spring ’18, Crocs found another unlikely partner: Balenciaga. At the French house’s spring ’18 show, it sent platform Crocs down the runway in bright pink and canary yellow. Although the shoes drew mixed reactions from showgoers and social media users alike, they sold out — and during pre-orders, no less.

Balenciaga x Crocs for spring ’18. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Ugg has also had a number of surprising partnerships, working with brands like Sacai, Y/Project and, most recently, Eckhaus Latta.

The sheepskin boot seller’s collab with Y/Project sent fashion fans in a frenzy. For the fall ’18 season, designer Glenn Martens sent his innovative take on Uggs down the runway, showing bold thigh-highs that could be worn rolled up or rolled down.

Ugg thigh-high boots at Y/Project’s fall ’18 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Teva, Birkenstock and Dr. Martens have also gotten in on the fun.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the Anna Sui spring ’19 show in Teva collab sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, the rise in comfort shoes on the runway hasn’t meant an absence of high heels. Brands are still showing strappy sandals and soaring pumps. There have also been quite a few buzzy sneaker collabs in recent years, especially on the men’s end.

