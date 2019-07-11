Reef Launches Its First LGBTQ Pride Collection With Rainbow Sandals & Shoes

Reef has released a collection of sandals in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community as Pride parades continue beyond June. The brand’s debut Pride collection embraces its “beach freely” mantra that represents the inclusivity and diversity of the beach.

The beach and surf footwear label’s new range includes sandals and canvas shoes with symbolic rainbow designs on adult’s and children’s styles. The shoes retail from $29-$55 on Reef.com.

Reef Pride collection. CREDIT: courtesy of Reef

Reef will donate 100% of proceeds from the collection’s sales online to PFLAG National, the nation’s first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies.

“With 100% of profits supporting our grassroots efforts, we couldn’t be more excited to work with Reef,” said Jean-Marie Navetta, director of learning and inclusion at PFLAG National.

“This vibrant collection aligns so beautifully with the diversity and inclusion efforts that are centered in our work at PFLAG National, and across our network of more than 400 chapters across the country. We are grateful to Reef for their support, and for the donation they will make through this Pride project.”

