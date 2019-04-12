Quavo Talks His Coachella-Inspired Boohoo Man Collection, Toe Grooming and More

Quavo’s festival-inspired collaboration with Boohoo Man is finally here — just in time for Coachella.

The extensive collection, which dropped yesterday, features tie-dye denim sets, bright velour two-pieces, ’90s-inspired rock tees, bucket hats, transparent PVC crossbody bags and summery slides, with items ranging from $5 to $75.

And on Wednesday, the Migos rapper celebrated the launch with an exclusive party at The Sunset Room in West Hollywood, Calif., where he was joined by his girlfriend, fellow rapper Saweetie, who kicked off the night with a performance of her hit song “ICY GRL.”

Saweetie and Quavo at the launch of the rapper’s Boohoo Man collab. CREDIT: Courtesy

FN was on-site and caught up with Quavo to talk about collab, whom he takes style advice from and more.

“This is the first time I’ve been hands-on,” the 28-year-old Atlanta native said of working on the collection, which he describes as “trendsetting and young.”

When asked about the collab’s funky $15 pool slides, the artist, who was laced up in Jordan 1s, was quick to let men know that foot care is cool. “Make sure you have them toes done. Go get your toes groomed and step out dripping,” he advised.

Saweetie and Quavo get cozy inside the launch party at The Sunset Room in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper has become known for his distinctive style, along with the other members of Migos — Offset and Takeoff, who he revealed he will occasionally go to for fashion advice. But ultimately, he most values the opinion of his lady love. “[Saweetie] fell in love with the drip, so I didn’t need too much advice,” he said.

Shop the flashy 200-piece collection now at Boohooman.com.

