Puma and Def Jam Are Dropping a New Sneaker For the Music Label’s 35th Anniversary

To mark its 35th anniversary, music label Def Jam is collaborating with Puma to bring music and footwear fans the Def Jam x Puma Clyde Court.

The Def Jam x Puma Clyde Court. CREDIT: Courtes

The debut collection brings together Puma’s Clyde Court basketball silhouette and aspects of the Def Jam brand, such as the logo on the back of the heel with 1984 embroidered on the heel loop, the year the label was founded.

The Def Jam x Puma Clyde Court will be pre-launching in limited quantities exclusively at ComplexCon in Chicago on Sunday. It will then be available in-stores and online at puma.com starting August 28.

The burgundy sneaker with a rubber sole is designed with a sock-like collar for support and flexibility — with a lacing and fit system.

The Def Jam x Puma Clyde Court. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Since hip-hop’s early days, Puma has been a staple in the culture – bringing freshness to the basketball court and style to the block party. We’re proud to celebrate Def Jam’s 35th anniversary in partnership with Puma,” said Paul Rosenberg, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings.

The sneaker is the first of future collaborations between the brands coming throughout 2019 and into 2020. The two companies will be working together to create experiences that intertwine music, style and sports.

The Def Jam x Puma Clyde Court. CREDIT: Courtesy

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with such an iconic brand,” said Allison Giorgio, VP of Marketing at Puma North America. “Def Jam is a legendary label in hip-hop and so much of what we do as a brand, particularly in basketball, is rooted in culture and music. Bringing together two brands with so much history and heritage just made a lot of sense.”

