Victor Cruz Announces Luxury Sneaker With a Seemingly Unexpected Brand

Paris-based shoe designer Pierre Hardy and ex-New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz share an unlikely friendship — but that’s not stopping the two industry players from embarking on an ambitious new project.

Victor Cruz (L) and Pierre Hardy attend the 32nd annual FN Achievement Awards in New York. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In Instagram posts shared on each of their profiles, the duo announced the upcoming release of their limited-edition men’s sneakers called VC 1 (stylized V.C.I.).

According to the Pierre Hardy website, the thick all-terrain sole sneakers will be available in three colors. More information about the drop has yet to be released.

At the 2018 FN Achievement Awards, held December in New York, Cruz revealed his favorite Pierre Hardy kicks — a pair also fancied by the former NFL star’s girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

“It’s the Trek Comet,” he said on the red carpet. “I think that was the first shoe that really got my attention, and Karrueche loves that shoe, too. I’ve shown it to her a bunch of times, and she’s locked in.”

Stay tuned for more details about the VC 1.

Watch the highlights at the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Victor Cruz Reveals He and Girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s Favorite Pierre Hardy Shoe

Who Wore the Best Shoes to the 2018 FN Achievement Awards?