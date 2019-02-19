These Are the Heels Every Contestant Will Wear at the 2019 Miss USA Pageant

Lauren Lorraine shoes are now fit for a queen. A beauty queen that is. The special occasion footwear brand has been named the official sponsor for both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants in 2019.

Contestants will wear two Lauren Lorraine shoe styles during the Miss USA competition — one for the opening and closing number and another during the swimsuit portion.

This time around, the silhouettes featured are embellished strappy sandals seen in a neutral colors.

Miss USA opening and closing shoes by Lauren Lorraine. CREDIT: Jim Decker

“They are versatile and can fit with any look,” co-founder Lauren Lorraine Jones told FN. Adding, “We are a unique special occasion footwear brand, and we stand out for being glamorous in a fun feminine way. Our shoes represent the kind of girl the Miss Universe organization is working with so it seemed like a natural fit.”

Miss USA swimsuit shoes by Lauren Lorraine. CREDIT: Jim Decker

Within the 1-year partnership, Miss Teen USA contestants will also be provided Lauren Lorraine heels for the show in spring. In order to keep the looks more youthful and age-appropriate, the participants, aged 14-19, will be sporting platform block-heels seen in bright colorways as well as metallic sneakers.

Miss Teen USA shoes made by Lauren Lorraine. CREDIT: Jim Decker

Miss Teen USA sneakers made by Lauren Lorraine. CREDIT: Jim Decker

The new deal has already brought much exposure to the brand, according to co-founder Av Goodman and Jones, who are also hoping this will turn into longtime partnership.

“We’ve seen an increase in sales on our website,” said Jones on the impact of the alliance. “We’ve also had increase on social media as pageant contestants have already been wearing our shoes and tagging us.”

Said Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, “The styles are not only fashionable but thoughtfully crafted to ensure women are secure and comfortable in their footwear whether they wear it on stage for a few moments or for a full day at the office.”

Following the events in May, consumers will be able to shop the shoes seen on stage in select retailers.

